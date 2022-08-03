Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Makes New $4.64 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RTM stock opened at $163.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $149.13 and a twelve month high of $192.32.

