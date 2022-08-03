Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.