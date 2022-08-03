Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 200 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,590,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 454,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,508,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Diageo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Stock Down 0.6 %

Diageo Company Profile

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.24. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.