Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 1,713 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.21. 40,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.43 and a 200-day moving average of $204.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.