Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,315 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,314,476,000 after purchasing an additional 389,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after purchasing an additional 313,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $392,029,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $28.83. 72,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,749,519. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

