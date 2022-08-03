Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $17.68 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 2.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Waste Management stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

