Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $138.26. 2,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,801. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,012 shares of company stock worth $47,193,071. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

