Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 866,588 shares of company stock valued at $191,036,015 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

