Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Takes $3.78 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,718 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $181,177,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $116,959,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $82,722,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,467. The firm has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

