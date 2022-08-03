WebDollar Price Up 19.8% This Week (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $39,116.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000358 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000792 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00063481 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,539,399,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io.

WebDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.