Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAFC. StockNews.com lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $25.50 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 151,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

