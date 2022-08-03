Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $70.00 to $50.00.

7/29/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $58.00.

7/29/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $48.00.

7/29/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $50.00.

7/25/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/28/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. 10,717,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,133. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after acquiring an additional 680,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

