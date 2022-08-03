Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Trading Up 14.3%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 482,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,817,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

