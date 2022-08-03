Westlake Chemical Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WLKP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. 260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $912.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WLKP. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,685.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $438,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

