WeTrust 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (TRST) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $217,904.85 and approximately $3.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WeTrust alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,322.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004419 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00126848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032263 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

TRST is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

WeTrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.