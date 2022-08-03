Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $6.06 Per Share

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Whirlpool in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will earn $6.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.09. The consensus estimate for Whirlpool’s current full-year earnings is $22.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whirlpool’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.10 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,444,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
