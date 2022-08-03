WhiteCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $724,611.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $47.03 million and $724,611.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000940 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

