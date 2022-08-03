Wilder World (WILD) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Wilder World (WILD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Wilder World has a total market cap of $38.38 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001949 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wilder World has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,818.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00126552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,321,859 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

