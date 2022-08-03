William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $96.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.