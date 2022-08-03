WINkLink (WIN) Trading Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

WINkLink (WIN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, WINkLink has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $139.29 million and approximately $140.44 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00618460 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017243 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00035088 BTC.
WINkLink Profile
WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg.
WINkLink Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.