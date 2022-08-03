WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Up 2.7%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 292,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 621,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 40.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 421.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 26.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

