WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.20. 550,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 879,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

