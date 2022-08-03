Woodcoin Price Tops $1.98 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00008526 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,651.60 or 0.07099330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00158934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00253345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.62 or 0.00677504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.00589494 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005556 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

