Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWD. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.25.

Woodward stock traded down $11.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.29. 1,698,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte acquired 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $19,986,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

