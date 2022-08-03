Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.58. 10,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,726. Woodward has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.