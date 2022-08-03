World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded at Loop Capital

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $159.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Insider Activity

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.