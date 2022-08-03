Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.68

Shares of Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 6533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Wound Management Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

Featured Articles

