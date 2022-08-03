WT Wealth Management Acquires 1,464 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.52. 282,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $122.98. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

