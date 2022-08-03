WT Wealth Management Acquires 560 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,829. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $196.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

