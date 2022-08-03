WT Wealth Management Buys 1,001 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

WT Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 73,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. 1,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,046. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.