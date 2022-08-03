WT Wealth Management Has $1.75 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. CWM LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

NIKE stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.00. 103,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,658,038. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

