WT Wealth Management Has $471,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after buying an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 676,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. 33,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,707. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

