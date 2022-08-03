WT Wealth Management Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA)

WT Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF comprises 3.0% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $434,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VFVA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.57. 37,160 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97.

