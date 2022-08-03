WT Wealth Management Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA)

WT Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF comprises 3.0% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $434,000.
Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
VFVA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.57. 37,160 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.