WT Wealth Management Has $743,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,540,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,112,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 394,765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,851. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60.

