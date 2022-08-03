WT Wealth Management Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,118 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after buying an additional 445,123 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,348 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $126,566,000 after buying an additional 322,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $102.24. 53,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,945. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

