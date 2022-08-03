WT Wealth Management Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.3% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after buying an additional 550,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,347,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,819,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,063. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

