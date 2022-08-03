WT Wealth Management Sells 2,536 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WT Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,677,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,485,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.99. The stock had a trading volume of 147,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,383. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

