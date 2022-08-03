Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

WYNN opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

