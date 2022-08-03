Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Bought by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,035 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Xperi worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Xperi Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xperi’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.