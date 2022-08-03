Xuez Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (XUEZ)

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Xuez has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $23,472.58 and $29,127.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 79% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,338,670 coins and its circulating supply is 4,372,237 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

