Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XYL. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Xylem Trading Up 4.6 %

Xylem stock opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 295,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Xylem by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 776,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,682,000 after acquiring an additional 127,478 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 50,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

