Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Up to $16.21

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $16.97. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 1,351 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $778.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

