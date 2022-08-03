Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,585. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $39.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $790.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 316,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 69,728 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

