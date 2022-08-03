Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.20

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 24474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $531.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $116,070.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at $440,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.