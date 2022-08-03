Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.20

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 24474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $531.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Insider Transactions at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at $440,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Yext by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.