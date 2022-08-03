YF Link Price Hits $10.07 on Top Exchanges (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 62.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. YF Link has a market capitalization of $535,634.68 and $389.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 62.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for $10.07 or 0.00043126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,183 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

