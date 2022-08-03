Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Shares Down 6.9%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 215,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,000,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Yoshitsu Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yoshitsu stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) by 1,218.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.48% of Yoshitsu worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

