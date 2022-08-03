YOU COIN Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $9,531.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

