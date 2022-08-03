yOUcash (YOUC) Price Tops $0.51

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0% higher against the dollar. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.41 billion and $650,674.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,341.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003902 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004405 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00126938 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032284 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004263 BTC.
yOUcash Profile
yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io.
yOUcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.