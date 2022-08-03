Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Up 30.3% in July

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,500 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 693,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Youdao from $15.50 to $7.80 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Youdao Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE DAO traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. 1,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,023. Youdao has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 460.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at $87,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

See Also

